Naomi Wolf Fires a Warning Shot: A Resounding Defeat of Biden at Midterms Will Not Be Allowed, Look for an Impending Emergency to Unfold

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Naomi Wolf warned the Tucker Carlson audience on Monday to beware of an unfolding emergency in the weeks ahead to help Joe Biden and Democrats in the upcoming election.

Watch for more Fauci lockdowns from the globalist left in the weeks ahead.

Naomi Wolf: 2020 was the story. It launched a narrative. The narrative is you can restrain billions of people, lock them in their homes, inject them against their will, mask them against their will, destroy their economies, suppress all their human rights, but if the narrative said COVID, that was the plausible deniability that you weren’t an outright fascistic tyrant… And you’re right to worry about the midterms. Given the history of totalitarianism, there’s no reason to believe the midterms that will deliver a resounding defeat to the Biden administration are going to be allowed to unfold without an emergency. And if that emergency keeps us all at home, all the better.

Via Tucker Carlson:

Gateway Pundit