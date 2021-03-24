Naomi Wolf, The End of America and Bill Gates

Naomi Wolf wrote the Ten Steps to Fascism during the Bush II regime as part of her 2007 book End of America: A Letter to a Young Patriot . At that time, she said we had already gone through the first nine steps to Fascism. And also at the time in her lectures, she promised us she would warn us when we got to Step 10 and complete Fascism. She has issued her warning. Naomi Wolf now believes we are all living under Fascism. And she says it was the covid pandemic that pushed us over the edge.

She listed ten steps every coup takes to set up a dictatorship. They are:

She is now writing her newest book Step Ten because she believes we are in the final step, the transition to worldwide Fascism. We now live under Fascism because there is no rule of law with covid emergency measures. Even the London Telegraph defends No jab, No job.” Vaccine passports are being developed. We will be living in a controlled society. Great Britain is in far worse shape than America. I believe this is so for two reasons, which Wolf as Jewish intellectual who graduated from Yale and Oxford and has only resided in San Francisco and the US Northeast, does not understand.

First, America is a federalist nation. Our state governors have said No to Lockdowns and masks. The Republican governor of South Dakota rejected Lockdowns. Many Republican governors are now following her lead and even rejecting mask mandates.

Secondly, we have a Second Amendment that guarantees all the others. The Guardian told us that last year Americans owned 493 million guns. Because of covid and the BLM and ANTIFA riots gun sales have surged. USA Today says that 40 million guns were legally purchased in 2020 and 4 million more were bought in January of 2021. Liberals do not seem to understand that if we did not have more than 500 million guns, we would have lost our freedoms long ago.

An example would be the Bush II administration’s plan to round up 8 million Americans on their Main Core list of people to be disappeared without trial if there is a National Emergency. That means if the Dollar Dies due to the Greed and the Stupidity of Bankers and their Pet Politicians, they plan to round up 8 million dangerous people who will refuse the dictates of Wall Street, the DC Swamp Creatures and Bill Gates.

What Naomi Wolf cannot see is that according to that Guardian article 7.1 million Americans own 40 or more guns. What do you think would happen if someone in DC gave an order to 20 or even 30,000 armed federal agents to go door to door and arrest 8 million Americans without trial? Do you think that someone would resist torture and death without trial by grabbing a few of those 500 million guns and shooting some federales? Don’t you think a few million well armed Americans would go on the offensive against Globalists by Day 3 or 4 of the illegal arrests?

Wolf also omits any discussion of the origins of covid as a bioweapon in a lab at the University of North Carolina. It was then perfected in a military lab in Wuhan China with $3.7 million in NIH grant money from Dr Fauci and President Obama in 2014.

She does say that under Step 10 there is no rule of law. Pfizer and Moderna have developed experimental treatments that under US law could not be called vaccines. They are probably far more dangerous than covid. The CDC, if you believe their lies, told us that wearing a mask could reduce our covid death rate by less than 2% but did not tell us how many would die from bacterial infections. During the Spanish flu epidemic, millions of mask wearers died from infections and not the flu. A far better response would be to tell the 70% of Americans deficient in Vitamin D to get some supplements as they did in Spain. The Andalusia region reduced their covid death rate by 82% with minimal Vitamin D-3 daily doses.

It is not surprising to me that as a Democrat Wolf never mentioned the theft of the 2020 Presidential election as an example of the loss of rule of law. In 2016 the Democrats stole 8 million votes for Hillary and she lost. In 2020 they probably stole something like 14 million votes and won because no court was ever willing to even hear documented evidence of massive vote thefts. One example would be from Milwaukee Wisconsin where precincts with 1,000 voters recorded 7,000 votes. That could never happen if we had rule of law and a free and responsible press.

“If you want to know what America is about, take a look at her Presidents”. Brady Hartfield

“When liars lead, only cowards, accomplices, and the enfeebled minded follow.” Author Unknown: This tells us all we need to know about American politics in the era of Biden and Harris. We have a corrupt, pervert, liar, thief and senile leader in Biden. And the press and most people are OK with that.



I should point out that I objected to many of Trump’s policies. I opposed his Zionism and his acquiescence to the covid scamdemic and vaccines. But he was surrounded by Swamp Creatures and Zionists in DC.

Where does Bill Gates fit into this picture? Those vaccines were ruled to be acceptable because we were supposedly in a state of emergency meaning they would never have been implemented if we still had rule of law. Mr Bill Gates gave $750 million to GAVI ( Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) in 1999. He is the one who gave us the vaccines which Dr Vernon Coleman said are weapons of mass destruction. Mr Gates does believe in population reduction. The Georgia Guidestones tell us we have to reduce the world’s population to 500 million. Some say Our Great and Glorious leaders would allow a billion of us mere Commoners to continue living. Of course that means 7 billion or more Common Folk would have to die.

But you must realize by now that the Bosses believe you were created to make life better for Uber Billionaires.

