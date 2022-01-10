Narrative Shift: CDC Director Admits OVER 75% Of Covid Deaths Were Among People With ‘At Least Four Comorbidities’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted on Friday that over 75% of covid deaths were among people “who had at least four comorbidities” and were “unwell to begin with.”

“The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities,” Walensky told GMA on Friday. “So really these are people who were unwell to begin with.”

The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t shut down covid, suddenly all this data is getting shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/NKvproy3lx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

The government has been fearmongering about covid killing healthy people and wildly exaggerating the risks of the virus for two years straight to justify endless lockdowns and a massive wealth transfer to our globalist overlords.

Now that Democrats are afraid they’re going to get wiped out during the midterms and Omicron is spreading like crazy among the “fully vaccinated” they’re suddenly admitting they were lying all this time about the risks in order to scare everyone.

Almost Half Of New York COVID-19 Hospitalizations Not Due To COVID-19 https://t.co/DY2yojoVe9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 10, 2022

The regime was telling purebloods just a few weeks ago to prepare for a “winter of severe illness and death” and claiming we were going to overrun the hospitals!

Now they’re breaking out the actuarial tables and admitting those who aren’t “unwell to begin with” face very little risk!

Information Liberation