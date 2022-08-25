Narrative Shift: Democrats Slam Trump For Rushing Covid Vaccine Without Enough Safety Data

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Democrats on Wednesday released a new report attacking Donald Trump for pressuring the FDA to “authorize unproven treatments for covid-19” and approve the first covid-19 vaccines before the election without collecting enough safety data.

I warned last year that Trump’s taking credit for the covid-19 vaccine and boasting about pressuring the FDA to approve it may come back to haunt him — it’s now happening.

The Democrats and the media are going to blame Trump for the failure of the “Trumpcine” and hang him with his own words.

The Trump administration pressured the FDA to authorize unproven treatments for Covid-19 and the first Covid-19 vaccines on an accelerated timeline, according to a House report released Wednesday.

From Politico:

Trump White House exerted pressure on FDA for Covid-19 emergency use authorizations, House report finds The report by House Democrats examining the pandemic says Trump officials sought vaccine approvals to sway voters before the 2020 election. By KATHERINE ELLEN FOLEY 08/24/2022 11:10 AM EDT The Trump administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration, including former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, to authorize unproven treatments for Covid-19 and the first Covid-19 vaccines on an accelerated timeline, according to a report released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Senior Trump administration officials fought for the reauthorization of hydroxychloroquine, a drug normally used to treat malaria and lupus, after the FDA revoked its emergency clearance of the drug because data showed it was ineffective against Covid-19 and could lead to potentially dangerous side effects, the report found. The Democrats’ investigation also documents potential influence from former White House officials regarding the FDA’s decision to authorize convalescent plasma, and White House attempts to block the FDA from collecting additional safety data on Covid-19 vaccines in order to get them to the public before the 2020 presidential election. “The Select Subcommittee’s findings that Trump White House officials deliberately and repeatedly sought to bend FDA’s scientific work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines to the White House’s political will are yet another example of how the prior Administration prioritized politics over public health,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who also chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement. “These assaults on our nation’s public health institutions undermined the nation’s coronavirus response,” he added. […] The Trump administration also tried to pressure the FDA to authorize the first Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the presidential election. When Hahn testified to the subcommittee in January 2022, he said that White House officials said they would not sign off on emergency use authorization language that required a 60-day safety follow up for late-stage clinical trials. Ultimately, the FDA went ahead with the 60-day follow-up plan without an explicit blessing from the White House, though the White House later cleared it.

As I reported last year, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reportedly told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Dec 11, 2020 to approve Pfizer’s vaccine by the end of the day or be fired.

Hahn caved like a coward.

Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who had originally planned to share data on the alleged effectiveness of his vaccine in October 2020 before the November election, instead chose to push the announcement date back until after the election, lest it help Trump win.

It’s not only Democrats who are ready to blame the vaccine on Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to also see an opportunity to take Trump down by bashing the failing shots.



Florida Governor DeSantis: they lied to us about the COVID vaccine and they put ideology over science! pic.twitter.com/heOHd3w5Oh — CryptoBullXRP (@CryptoBull2020) August 20, 2022

Alex Jones voiced support for DeSantis after seeing his comments and called on Trump to admit he “got fooled and roped into” pushing the shot.



DeSantis actually went along with the same agenda when it mattered.

Here’s DeSantis, when it mattered most, telling people that your chance of dying is effectively zero if you take the vaccine.pic.twitter.com/JyFGYy4HWy — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 16, 2022

The Democrats and Biden regime also went along with the same agenda and are still refusing to end their atrocious vaccine mandates.

That said, it wouldn’t surprise me if they came out later and said they were rightly hesitant to take the shot because they sensed Trump was exerting undue influence on the FDA.

Biden's crusade to undermine vaccine confidence during the campaign was dangerous. But, now he is comfortable taking credit for Operation Warp Speed. He should apologize. pic.twitter.com/MBU58dHU9G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2021

“If we had waited for more data and Democrats were in charge, we could have gotten a more effective vaccine that actually worked against infection,” they could say. “We took the vaccine for the good of the country so we could go back to normal but it could have been better if not for Drumpf.”

Alex Jones must have had a premonition this was coming because he warned Trump last week to distance himself from the shot.



Trump shilling these shots was a crucial mistake. He should have listened to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. instead of Bill Gates.

Trump: Robert Kennedy Jr says vaccines are bad, I’m considering a commission into the ill effects of vaccines.

Bill Gates: No don’t do that…that’s a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/4W05RVGvo2 — Julius Caesar (@JuliusC34058926) August 20, 2022

