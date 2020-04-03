NASA: 5 Asteroids Including 2 City-Killer NEOs Approaching Earth This Weekend

International Business Times – by Inigo Monzon

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has detected a total of five asteroids that are expected to approach Earth this weekend. According to the data collected by CNEOS, two of the approaching asteroids are big enough to destroy entire cities during an impact event on Earth.

The first asteroid that’s expected to fly past Earth this weekend is known as 2015 FC35. As indicated in CNEOS’ database, this asteroid measures about 820 feet wide. This means it is significantly bigger than the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge in California.

2015 FC35 is expected to approach Earth on April 4 at 5:04 am EDT with an average speed of almost 31,000 miles per hour. During this time, the asteroid will fly past Earth from 0.02679 astronomical units or about 2.5 million miles away.

2015 FC35’s visit will then be followed by the arrival of the asteroid 2020 FL6. According to CNEOS, this space rock has an estimated diameter of about 177 feet. It is currently traveling across the Solar System at a speed of almost 27,000 miles per hour.

CNEOS noted that 2020 FL6 would fly past Earth on April 4 at 9:20 am EDT from a distance of 0.01294 astronomical units or roughly 1.2 million miles away.

The third and last asteroid that will approach the planet on Saturday is known as 2020 GB. According to CNEOS, this 147-foot asteroid will fly past Earth at a velocity of over 23,000 miles per hour.

2020 GB is expected to visit Earth’s neighborhood on April 4 at 6:06 pm EDT. During its approach, it will be about 0.01575 astronomical units or 1.5 million miles from Earth’s center.

On Sunday, Earth will be visited by the biggest asteroid of the group. Known as 2020 DT3, this asteroid measures 1,115 feet wide, making it bigger than the Eiffel Tower in France.

This massive asteroid is expected to approach Earth on April 5 at 7:40 am EDT at a speed of over 26,000 miles per hour. It will fly past the planet from 0.04506 astronomical units or 4.1 million miles away.

The last asteroid that will approach the planet this weekend is known as 2020 FQ6. With an estimated diameter of 174 feet, this asteroid is moving towards Earth at a speed of over 25,000 miles per hour.

It will zip past the planet on April 5 at 11:40 pm EDT from about 0.04579 astronomical units or around 4.3 million miles away.

https://www.ibtimes.com/nasa-5-asteroids-including-2-city-killer-neos-approaching-earth-weekend-2951935