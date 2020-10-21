Posted: October 21, 2020 Categories: Pics Nashville, TN – 72 Degrees 10am Tennessee is becoming a popular state to move to. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Nashville, TN – 72 Degrees 10am”
Love Tennessee
Have long time friends down there
I used to fly my kids down there in the summer we’d hit Gatlinburg, Dollywood , there’s an air museum down there off the parkway that’s awesome
Tons of stuff to do , was cool 3hrs and 20 min flight in a Cessna we could leave the cold north and be sitting in a much warmer climate
Always had a positive experience there
Also Rode the Dragon Tail on my Harley and my Ural
And Married my Bride in Townsend Tennessee
BTW its usually cold as hell this time of year. Unusually warm and beautiful weather this year.
define ‘cold as hell’ LOL
Michigan
lol
🙂 and here
I enjoy this state a lot its a trucking hub, no problem finding work here, but in my business you can live anywhere to a big extent.
Big possibilities for a young family, or a person whos good with his hands.
Been through here a couple hundred times.
Oh you poor truckers so much compassion for you. Nashville traffic can be brutal because the morons built it like a spider web. You have to exit every few miles just to stayon I40 to get through the city.
Lebanon is sweet and Tennessee is filled with State Parks. If you want to move here, Smith County has the best property prices.