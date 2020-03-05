Mar 3, 2020
Drone footage taken over Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday morning shows the widespread damage and destruction after a series of powerful tornadoes swept through the city and other parts of Tennessee.
At least 19 people were killed according to authorities, who expect that number to rise given the number of people who remain missing statewide, Governor William Lee said at a news briefing.
3 thoughts on “Nashville tornado: Drone footage shows incredible path of destruction and damage”
more have died as a result of this tornado than have from the coronavirus here in the US
Seems early in the season for this
Maybe I’m wrong, just going by gut
Prayers for those affected
And those lost in this tragedy
If they didn’t have the technology to make these killer storms, it would be a natural disaster. But, since they do, it isn’t.
In truth, it is criminal.