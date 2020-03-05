Nashville tornado: Drone footage shows incredible path of destruction and damage


Mar 3, 2020

Drone footage taken over Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday morning shows the widespread damage and destruction after a series of powerful tornadoes swept through the city and other parts of Tennessee.

At least 19 people were killed according to authorities, who expect that number to rise given the number of people who remain missing statewide, Governor William Lee said at a news briefing.

