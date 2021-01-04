National Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump march in Washington DC

Yahoo News

Washington DC has activated the US National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests in the capital this week.

According to reports on Monday, troops were activated in the United States’ capital some 48 hours prior to the protest, which is due to take place on Wednesday.

Congress, on the same day, will vote to confirm Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race, and Mr Trump as the loser in the process.

The US president, who has continued to deny his election defeat to Mr Biden despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, said last week that the protest would be “BIG”.

He has not yet disclosed a location.

Thousands are expected to descend on Washington DC for the event, which has been advertised by the Trump campaign as “the March to Save America Rally”.

It comes after two months of false allegations of election fraud pushed by the president and his allies in the Republican party, some of whom have also refused to acknowledge Mr Biden as president-elect, while citing baseless claims of election fraud.

The city’s police department already announced on Thursday that there would be street closures across Washington DC, on both Tuesday and Wednesday, as a matter of public safety.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/national-guard-activated-ahead-pro-170756866.html