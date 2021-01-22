National Guard Allowed Back Into Capitol After Eviction To Parking Garage; Trump Offers DC Hotel Rooms

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (1020ET): National Guardsmen have been allowed back into the Capitol Complex after outrage erupted over their Thursday eviction to nearby parking garages.

According to CNN, one Guardsman said that they are now allowed to rest in the US Capitol Visitor Center.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has reportedly given permission for troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if needed.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1352626995146985473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1352626995146985473%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fafter-two-weeks-sleeping-cold-marble-congress-boots-national-guard-local-parking-garages

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said that it was “utterly unacceptable” to find that National Guardsmen were “sleeping in parking garages and cramped quarters without proper space or ventilation,” adding “I pledge to every national guard member that it will not happen again.”

* * *

After two weeks of sleepless nights protecting Washington DC from an alleged inauguration threat that never materialized, thousands of National Guardsmen were booted from Congressional grounds on Thursday, where they were forced to sleep on marble floors, and have instead been forced to take their rest breaks in nearby parking garages, according to Politico.

The unexplained move comes after ‘dozens’ of lawmakers posed for photo ops with the troops.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” said one Guardsman, who said their unit was abruptly kicked out of the Dirksen Senate Office building into a nearby parking garage with no internet reception, one electrical outlet, and a two-stall bathroom for 5,000 troops.

