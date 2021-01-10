National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

Military.com – by Richard Sisk

Army and Air National Guard members deploying to Washington, D.C. to help guard the capital and stay through the Jan. 20 inauguration will have access to lethal weapons at their commanders’ discretion, Guard commanders said Friday.

“There’s no hiding the fact that soldiers and airmen do have lethal force with them,” Army Brig. Gen. David Wood, joint staff director of the Pennsylvania National Guard, said at a virtual roundtable with defense reporters.

“How those rules of the use of force are engaged is just dependent on the scenario and in that situation. We are going to try to deescalate as much as we can [before taking up weapons],” Wood said. “The way we deploy it will depend on the situation and the commander’s intent.”

The Associated Press reported earlier that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will make decisions in the coming days on whether Guard units will be armed on the District’s streets.

Read the rest here: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/09/national-guard-troops-deploying-dc-will-come-lethal-weapons.html