National Guard will respond to COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery until December 31, 2020

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Monday which expands the use of the National Guard by authorizing guardsmen to respond to COVID-19 while at the same time allowing for the facilitation of economic recovery in the United States. (i.e. as society breaks down more and more National Guard will be seen on the streets)

The carefully crafted memo addressed to the Secretary of Defense and the secretary of Homeland Security uses the Stafford Act along with section 502 of title 32, United States Code “to foster close cooperation and mutual assistance between the Federal Government and the States and territories in the battle against the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, especially as the United States transitions to a period of increased economic activity and recovery in those areas of the Nation where the threat posed by COVID-19 has been sufficiently mitigated.”

The memo goes on to state, as if fact, that “hot spots” will indeed “emerge” as if the administration is telegraphing what is to come.

To maximize assistance to the Governors of the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to facilitate Federal support with respect to the use of National Guard units under State control, I am directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the Department of Homeland Security to fund 75 percent of the emergency assistance activities associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the virus that these States and territories undertake using their National Guard forces, as authorized by sections 403 (42 U.S.C. 5170b) and 503 (42 U.S.C. 5193) of the Stafford Act. — Donald J. Trump, Memorandum on the Extension of the Use of the National Guard to Respond to COVID-19 and to Facilitate Economic Recovery

Additionally, the memorandum authorizes the National Guard to remain active until December 21, 2020.

