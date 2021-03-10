National Guard Will Stay In D.C. For 10 More Weeks

The Pentagon extended the National Guard’s deployment in the nation’s capital to May 23, per a request from the U.S. Capitol Police, the Pentagon said in a statement .

Prior to this extension, the Guard’s mission was set to end on Friday.

About 2,300 troops will remain posted, half the number currently stationed at the Capitol. Over the next two months, the Pentagon promised to “work with the U.S. Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow.”

Big Number

25,000. That’s how many National Guard troops were initially approved to guard the Capitol in mid-January. The number of troops has gradually decreased since then as governors call back their Guard troops and the Capitol’s security needs become less complex.

Key Background

In the days following the Capitol breach, scores of National Guard troops from around the country poured into Washington, D.C. The troops were tasked with preventing a repeat of the Jan. 6 violence during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and other sensitive events. Since then, troops have stuck around to guard against lingering threats, though fears of violence largely haven’t materialized.

Chief Critic

Some members of Congress have criticized Capitol officials for keeping Guard troops and razor wire fencing in place for months, arguing these measures are intimidating and no longer necessary. Plus, state officials and lawmakers from both parties have questioned the cramped, spartan conditions some troops have been forced to contend with while on duty. At one point in January, troops were seen resting on concrete floors in parking garages, though they were quickly allowed back into the Capitol after bipartisan outrage.

Tangent

Some officials have called for Capitol security to remain tightened indefinitely, fortifying the building against another attack. This week, a security review by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré suggested hiring hundreds of extra Capitol Police officers and creating a quick reaction force under the D.C. National Guard’s auspices.

