National security laws may suggest that COVID-19 is a falsified pandemic ‘exercise’

LifeSiteNews – by Robert L. Kinney III

One of the approaches used to determine whether COVID-19 may be a falsified pandemic is to observe the legal actions, plans, and strategies leading up to and during COVID-19 in any way relevant to emerging infectious diseases, vaccinations, or pandemics.

Previous articles discussed several of those legal actions, plans, and strategies which suggest that COVID-19 may be a falsified pandemic “exercise,” “operational exercise,” “exercise program,” or something similar. “Hoax” would also accurately describe a falsified pandemic, but the aforementioned terminology appears to be what is used in U.S. federal law, policy, strategies, and other documents.

Possibly one of the most significant indications that COVID-19 may be a falsified pandemic “exercise” or “exercise program” is discovered in a law that was enacted on October 9, 2019 – only a few months before the reported outbreak of COVID-19.

Most of the law is in regard to a specific national exercise to test preparedness for terrorism. But within the law is an odd update to the overall U.S. national program which tests or “exercises” preparedness for national security threats. This program is named the National Exercise Program and is developed, led, and conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal bureaus and departments.

US National Exercise Program

Previous articles discussed the National Exercise Program and this article will not completely elaborate. A brief description is:

The National Exercise Program (NEP) is the primary national-level mechanism for validating national preparedness. As part of the National Preparedness System, the NEP is a key component in developing a culture of preparedness, empowering communities and individuals to become more resilient against the threats and hazards that Americans face. The National Preparedness System provides the overarching framework supporting nationwide efforts to build, sustain, and deliver the capabilities necessary to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover from threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of the Nation. Within the National Preparedness System, exercises provide the ability to examine and assess plans, validate capabilities, improve coordination, and identify strengths and areas for improvement. (Page 1) Some National-Level Exercises may be classified – which means they may be covert, secretive exercises that the American public may never know about. (Page 11)

2019 amendment just before COVID added ‘emerging threats’ to National Exercise Program law

There are U.S. federal laws which govern the “National Exercise Program.” Again, one of these laws was passed by congress in September 2019 and signed by the president on October 9, 2019. The update in question is the following short but extremely significant section:

SEC. 3. EMERGING THREATS IN THE NATIONAL EXERCISE PROGRAM. Clause (i) of section 648(b)(2)(A) of the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 (6 U.S.C. 748(b)(2)) is amended by inserting “and emerging” after “credible”. (133 STAT. 1123)

The entire law cannot be provided here, but with the October 2019 amendment emphasized the law now reads as follows:

(b) National exercise program (1) In general Beginning not later than 180 days after October 4, 2006, the Administrator [of FEMA], in coordination with the heads of appropriate Federal agencies, the National Council on Disability, and the National Advisory Council, shall carry out a national exercise program to test and evaluate the national preparedness goal, National Incident Management System, National Response Plan, and other related plans and strategies. (2) Requirements The national exercise program— (A) shall be— (i) as realistic as practicable, based on current risk assessments, including credible and emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and consequences, and designed to stress the national preparedness system; (ii) designed, as practicable, to simulate the partial or complete incapacitation of a State, local, or tribal government; (iii) carried out, as appropriate, with a minimum degree of notice to involved parties regarding the timing and details of such exercises, consistent with safety considerations [etc.] (6 U.S. Code § 748ff)

The law originally only used the words “credible threats” but was updated soon before COVID-19 to read “credible and emerging threats.” It may not seem like it at first, but this may be very significant. The original law had not been amended since 2007 but was amended in 2019, only a few months before the reported outbreak of an “emerging infectious disease threat” known as COVID-19.

It is necessary to keep in mind, also, that the original law requires the Administrator of FEMA “in coordination with the heads of appropriate federal agencies” to “carry out a national exercise program to test and evaluate the national preparedness goal, National Incident Management System, National Response Plan, and other related plans and strategies.”

Strategies that may be “tested and evaluated” through the National Exercise Program may be the U.S. federal government’s plans and strategies to prepare for and protect against emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Two of these strategies are the National Health Security Strategy 2019-2022 and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [ASPR] Strategic Plan for 2020-2023 (henceforth abbreviated as ASPR Strategic Plan 2020-2023).

Was 2019 amendment legal preparation for ‘infectious disease’ exercise?

The October 2019 amendment may be an attempt to provide more legal protection for those U.S. federal government officials who may have been planning to conduct or perform a National Exercise Program involving such an “emerging threat.”

In other words, there is not an obvious logical reason, but there may be an obvious legal reason: whereas the original word “credible” clearly refers to threats posed by the plans of human beings, adding “emerging threats” matches language used in other laws, plans, and strategies to describe infectious disease causing viruses like coronaviruses.

This may be one of the most clear suggestions that U.S. federal government national security officials, politicians, and/or public health officials were potentially attempting to cover themselves legally in preparation for what may have been at that time a planned “National Level Exercise” or “National Exercise Program” involving an “emerging threat.”

Those who have been studying U.S. federal government pandemic laws, plans, and strategies probably see the significance of, only a few months before COVID-19, adding “emerging” to describe “threats” in U.S. federal laws which govern the National Exercise Program.

The significance is that the phrase “emerging infectious diseases” is one of the more commonly used phrases in U.S. federal laws, plans, and strategies to describe “public health threats to national security.”

For example: the National Health Security Strategy 2019-2022 (a document required by law; see S. 1379—2 – S. 1379—3) describes “emerging infectious diseases that could lead to a pandemic,” one of the National Health Security Strategy’s objectives is to “protect the nation from the health effects of emerging and pandemic infectious diseases,” and the National Health Security Strategy 2019-2022 describes the U.S. federal government’s plans to “expedite the development and availability” of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, against “emerging infectious threats.” (Pages 1, 2, and 15, emphasis added)

Again, the “National Exercise Program” may be used to evaluate a strategy such as the National Health Security Strategy 2019-2022; thus, the 2019 amendment to the National Exercise Program law to match language used to describe “emerging infectious threats” may be a major indicator of potential plans to convene an exercise involving “emerging infectious threats.”

Another example is the ASPR Strategic Plan 2020-2023, which states that

ASPR’s all-hazards approach to mission readiness and execution must account for the broad range of threats and hazards the nation has traditionally faced. ASPR also must prepare for new challenges presented by … rapidly spreading emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) and pandemics … The vast scope and shifting nature of these various threats and hazards call for continuous assessment of realistic scenarios to inform ASPR’s preparedness and response activities and investments. (Pages 9 – 10, emphasis added)

Thus, another major U.S. public health strategy discusses “emerging infectious diseases and pandemics” as threats. And this fact is also relevant but cannot be completely elaborated on: the ASPR has the legal authority to “carry out drills and operational exercises” in consultation with other U.S. federal bureaus and departments. (42 U.S. Code § 300hh–10ff) Some of those exercises may occur “without notice.” (42 U.S. Code § 300hh–1(b)(1)(A))

There are several other examples which will not be provided here. The significance of U.S. federal government’s “National Exercise Program” being updated only a few months before the reported COVID-19 outbreak to include the word “emerging” cannot be overstated: it strongly suggests the possibility that U.S. federal government officials may have been attempting to legally cover themselves for an upcoming “National Exercise” involving an “emerging threat” – that is, an “emerging-infectious-disease-that-could-lead-to-a-pandemic” threat.

NEP amendment may be most significant indication of falsified pandemic

In other words, U.S. federal government officials putting in significant effort to ensure that the wording “and emerging” was added to “threats” and codified in U.S. federal laws governing the National Exercise Program suggests the possibility that a major national level exercise which may otherwise be illegal due to its potentially significantly damaging effects – and therefore result in legal action against U.S. federal national security officials, public health officials, and/or politicians – may have been planned.

Both the timing of this legal update (October 2019, only a few months before COVID-19) and the oddity of the update itself (adding simply “and emerging” to describe “threats” suggests U.S. federal government national security and public health officials were legally preparing for future planned national exercises involving “emerging threats,” planned exercises which could result in legal liability without the October 2019 amendment to the National Exercise Program law) make this one of the most significant indications that COVID-19 may be a falsified pandemic “National” (and International) “Exercise.”

It is probably good to leave open the possibility that the 2019 amendment to laws governing the National Exercise Program is (yet another) one of the most significant coincidences in history. Even so, Americans – especially those who received the COVID-19 vaccines – should be made aware of this significant 2019 legal action taken by the U.S. federal government only a few months before the reported outbreak of COVID-19.

