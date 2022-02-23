NATO has put more than 100 fighter jets on “high alert”

EBC News

NATO has put more than 100 fighter jets on “high alert,” and 120 allied ships are underway in what Stoltenberg called “the most dangerous moment for European security in a generation.”

NATO chief says “All signs suggest Russia plans ‘full-fledged’ attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within the week, an event that would trigger Western sanctions set to turn Russia into what a US official called a pariah.

Biden said United States and our Allies and partners will support the Ukrainian people. We will hold Russia accountable for its actions.The West is united and resolved and we are ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it further invades Ukraine.

We’re calling out Russia’s plans. Not because we want a conflict, but because we are doing everything in our power to remove any reason Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine.

If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice.

He added We’ve seen reports of a major uptick of violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine and we continue to see more disinformation pushed out to the public. All of this is consistent with the playbook that the Russians have used before.

