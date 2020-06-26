Natural News remains the most outspoken pro-mask independent news publisher

Natural News – by Mike Adams

With all the misinformation and lies from mainstream media circulating around, it’s worth pointing out that Natural News remains nearly the only pro-mask independent news publisher in existence, where most of the other indy media publishers (at least those who are right-leaning) have become “anti-mask” in their editorial coverage.

The dishonest mainstream media, of course, lies about all this and claims that both myself and Natural News are telling people that masks don’t work. Quite the opposite is true. No independent media publisher has been more strongly pro-mask than Natural News, even when that position has gone against most of the indy media.

This just goes to show you how dishonest the left-wing media has become: They don’t even conduct any fact checking at all before smearing sites that lean to the right. Then again, no one has accused the corporate-run mainstream media of being interested in verified facts…

InfoWars is not only 100% anti-mask, they have been claiming since March — when I parted ways with them — that the coronavirus is a “hoax” and that all the deaths were being faked. The Gateway Pundit and other conservative indy media outlets have long claimed the coronavirus was “no worse than the flu,” and they tend to run stories that claim masks are bad or that masks don’t work.

I think that both InfoWars and The Gateway Pundit are wrong in their conclusions about masks. While I disagree with their assessment on masks and the severity of the virus, I strongly defend their right to speak, by the way. I’m not contributing to InfoWars any longer, and Alex and I strongly disagree on this topic of masks, but his voice is still very important, especially given the extreme assaults against humanity and human freedom that are now under way by the left-wing media, rioters and communist sympathizers.

Masks, in other words, are by no means the biggest issue we’re all facing. Communism is far more dangerous than any virus!

Here at Natural News, we have consistently claimed masks are effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Why? Because we are solidly grounded in real science. In fact, I’ve posted no less than four podcasts that all urge Americans to wear masks (while condemning those who keep claiming masks don’t work).

Read the rest here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-26-naturalnews-remains-only-pro-mask-news-publisher.html