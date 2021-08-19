Navy Commander Issues Urgent COVID-19 Vaccine Warning To Americans — Please Beware

(Liberty Bell) – According to a career Navy officer, a recent decision made by the Pentagon to require all members of the U.S. military to be vaccinated is actually a grave threat to our country’s national security.

And yet, there’s no doubt the Pentagon is going to continue with this particular mandate, because they are simply carrying out the will of the radical left-wingers who are in Congress and other areas of government service, in order to see America transformed into a socialist nightmare.

Revolver News reported that Commander J.H. Furman penned a memo in which he stated that the “forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated on Monday that the Pentagon will require all servicemembers to be vaccinated against COVID by the middle of September, or before that date should the Food and Drug Administration grant approval for the vaccines, which are currently under emergency use authorization only.

“Court martials, prison time and less-than-honorable discharge are possible consequences for those who do not comply,” the WND report said.

However, Furman argues that further study is necessary “before committing the Total Force to one irreversible experimental group.”

“Initial reports leave more concern for the COVID-19 vaccinations than the virus itself for the (at present) exceptionally healthy military population,” he said.

“Furman, Revolver News reported, is a career United States naval officer, naval aviator and foreign area officer with extensive experience advising senior military, diplomatic and international organization leadership,” the report continued.

“He has served throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He holds a Master of Arts in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School,” it added.

One of the main points that Furman made in his piece includes the fact that the average member of the U.S. military is quite young and typically in excellent physical condition, which are two categories that almost every person immune to the dangers of the coronavirus possess. And at this moment, there are only 24 people out of 2.2 million military personnel who have passed away due to the COVID-19 virus, which is a rate of less than one per 91,000.

Another point is, “There is reason to believe severe or even fatal side-effects from existing COVID-19 vaccines are more common than reported, and could even prove deadlier to otherwise-healthy servicemen than COVID-19.”

“There is also the outlier possibility that mRNA vaccines (the kind used by the Moderna and Pfizer shots) may have unanticipated negative effects on the immune systems of recipients,” the report noted, adding, “Currently, the U.S. military has proven completely capable of weathering COVID-19 without any loss of effectiveness, so forcibly making the entire service a test case for a novel type of vaccine is a pointless risk.”

No one, not even people in the military, should be forced to be vaccinated. These are our agents of self-defense. If something should happen to them, we’ll be left vulnerable to attacks from inside and outside that could lead to the destruction of our nation. We simply cannot afford that.

