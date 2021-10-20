Navy declares ALL sailors who resist taking COVID-19 vaccine will be discharged – no exemptions, no exceptions

The diabolical left has taken over virtually every single American institution there is, but they have never had much of a foothold in the U.S. military.

A bastion of selfless, freedom-loving patriots, most military members trend toward the Republican Party and conservatives because left-wing Democrats have long supported anti-Americanism throughout our society: Flag-burning and kneeling for the National Anthem, among them, but more recently, open hostility towards the most military-friendly patriot president in a generation, Donald Trump.

After the party stole the 2020 election, the puppetmasters behind Joe Biden’s ‘presidency’ are working overtime to destroy the America-first attitude and camaraderie within the U.S. military, so that all that’s left is a force of propagandized, mind-numbed, leftist-abiding robots like those who exist in the general population. And they are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to that end.

USNI News reports on a new order being implemented by the Navy:

All active-duty Navy personnel must be vaccinated by Nov. 28 or face separation, according to a Navy administrative message released Wednesday.

Any active-duty Navy service members who do not get fully vaccinated or do not have an approved or pending exemption will be processed for an honorable separation without involuntary separation, according to NAVADMIN 225/21, released by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher and Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell.

Service members in the Ready Reserve Navy will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 28.

To meet the deadline, Navy members on active duty are required to have their second dose of vaccine, if they are receiving the two-jab Moderna or Pfizer version, by Nov. 14, a recent service news release noted. According to literature on the shots, persons who take them are not fully vaccinated until 14 days after the second jab.

For members in the naval reserve, they have until Dec. 14 to get their second dose.

Any member who refuses will be discharged with a classification not lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, according to the release.

Enlisted members who refuse the vaccine “cannot be promoted, advance, reenlist or execute orders outside of ones involving separation,” USNI News reported. “Any officer who refuses to be vaccinated will have any promotions delayed.”

As it stands, the Navy has the highest vaccination rate of all the uniformed services, but the other branches are being equally stringent in their COVID requirements, meaning there could be a loss of up to 25-30 percent of the entire force, and with today’s issues in recruiting, it’s not a sure bet those members will be replaced, leaving our national security at risk during a time when China is rising.

“Sailors must be prepared to execute their mission at all times, in places throughout the world, including where vaccination rates are low and disease transmission is high,” according to the Navy news release issued. “Immunizations are of paramount importance to protecting the health of the force and the warfighting readiness of the Fleet.”

All said, the Pentagon isn’t out of the woods yet regarding its vaccine mandate. According to the American Wire, the Defense Department is facing a lawsuit by members of all service branches filed just last week.

In a federal court filing, the Liberty Counsel, a Christian-themed legal group, said the 24 plaintiffs “face a deadline under the Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate to receive a COVID-19 vaccine that violates their sincerely held religious beliefs, and have been refused any religious exemption or accommodation.”

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated their commitments to the United States Constitution and the Nation’s future comfort, security, and prosperity,” says the legal filing. “This Court should demand that the Nation return the favor.

“Telling Plaintiffs they must accept or receive a shot they oppose according to their sincerely held religious beliefs, or face court martial, dishonorable discharge, and other life altering disciplinary measures, disgraces the sacrifices these heroes have made,” the filing says, adding that relief is “needed now” in order to “prevent the immediate and irreparable injury” imposed by the vaccine mandates.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and seeks a permanent injunction from enforcing the mandate.

