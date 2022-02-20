Navy Federal Credit Union Moves Forward with their COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Masking Policies – Increases Insurance Premiums for Unvaccinated

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Navy Federal Credit Union announced it will move forward with its COVID-19 vaccine policy starting this week, according to the new update. Navy Federal Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States for military and their families.

NFCU released a new update stating that they will continue their COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Program even after the Supreme Court ruling to put Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) on hold.

Below is their new update:

The ETS took effect Jan. 10, but on Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court put the ETS on hold. We are moving forward with our COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Program as originally planned.

What this means for you:

To simply put:

Option 1. The vaccinated merely upload proof of vaccination.

Option 2. The unvaccinated must complete mandatory training, submit a vaccination status case (creation of a list), and adhere to protocols (Testing & Masking). This applies to all unvaccinated regardless of the reason. Therefore, no religious or medical exemptions for the Test which is a medical procedure.

HR will have vaccine status in a database, but noncompliance will result in leaders being alerted. Meaning your managers who have no right to know.

Navy Federal has also increased insurance an additional $100 per month for the unvaccinated. Below is the spreadsheet for 2022 Employee Bi-weekly Medical Premiums.

According to our source, this mandate is masqueraded as policy and conditions for employment.

Our source has a message for the leaders of Navy Federal and other companies. Read below:

My message to the leaders of Navy Federal and these other companies is this is not how we treat fellow Americans or human beings. Only Nazis, Communists, Slave Owners, or Cattle ranchers would believe they can treat their employees like cattle, property or even worse, where you dictate what medical treatment we need in order to make a living. You speak so highly of your Diversity and Inclusion programs too. Does this sound inclusive to you? Why do we need training to learn how to treat other people with differences by the time we reach the workforce? Maybe, there is some other objective to teach D&I. Could it be because it’s meant to divide and has roots with Communism.

It sickens me in my heart that someone needs training in order to learn how to treat other people from their employer. To me this is simple, treat other people the way you want to be treated and base it on character. Navy Federal’s Motto is “We strive to do what’s right for you.” The leaders of these companies know this is wrong but do it anyway.” This is a slippery slope. What will be the next thing we must comply with merely to make a living? Another “policy” that allows discrimination, more diivision, and exclusivity. This is PURE EVIL and has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. So much so that NFCU wants to force out the unvaccinated with endless protocols to follow just to go to work. It is time for this to Stop. NFCU and other CEO’s need to know that in the end God Wins! For the vaccinated that are still employed. Let’s examine a scenario because we do not know the long term effects of the vaccine. It’s 2,3, or 5 years from now and we find out the vaccine causes some life threatening issue for you or your child that can only be cured with something from an unvaccinated person. How do you think the unvaccinated will respond? Do you think you are going to get the help you need?

This scenario is meant to bring the vaccinated and unvaccinated together. God works in mysterious ways so unless you know the future do you want to take the gamble or do you want to stand with your unvaccinated friends and co-workers?