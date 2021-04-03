Navy Seals Rescue Over a thousand trafficked children and dead bodies out of shipping containers in the Suez Canal

In an article titled, “Trafficked Children, Bodies, Weapons Found on Evergreen Ship Blocking Suez Canal”, by Judy Byington, 4-2-2021- it states that over a thousand trafficked children and dead bodies have been rescued out of shipping containers in the Suez Canal by US Navy Seals.

“Sources say that as of this writing, children were still being rescued and bodies discovered in Evergreen’s 18,000+ containers. The containers were on an Evergreen Corporation ship that blocked the Canal from Tues. 23 March to Mon 29 March, causing billions in lost revenue to shipping companies internationally.

“The Seals also found Weapons of Mass Destruction on the six story high vessel – which were believed destined to start a war in the Middle East.

“Finally by Tues. the Evergreen cargo ship was loosened and taken to Bitter Lake in Egypt. By order of the Egyptian President, the containers were taken off the ship and searched by US Navy Seals.

“Many other ships that were blocked in the Suez Canal last week were also discovered to be carrying weapons – believed to be used to start a war in the Middle-East. Why? The weapons were going to be given to the Muslims by the Israel Mossad.

“Human traffickers were being arrested and cartels busted – losing critical income for their owners worldwide. The Deep State Operation was said to have lost 400 million $ an hour while the ships were stuck for a week – that would pale in comparison to what those children were undergoing.

“Evergreen vessels were having problems in ports all over the world. Why? Why were Special Ops US Navy Seals magically on the scene to rescue the children? Was the ship purposely run aground? It was rumored that holes in Microsoft software allowed someone, or ones, to hack into the Evergreen ship software, take over the steering and run it into the bank.

“We may never be given the whole story. So far the Evergreen ship’s Capitan in the Suez Canal has refused to cooperate. Now why on earth would a Ship’s Captain not cooperate, unless there were major reasons? Won’t hand over the black box?” Read full story here: https://truth11.com/2021/04/03/trafficked-children-bodies-weapons-found-on-evergreen-ship-blocking-suez-canal/

On March 29th, 2021, Navy Seal Michael Jaco put out a video on the Evergreen Ship giving his input stating “Evergreen Ship Will Be a Big Deep State Reveal!- Where Is the Ammo? Coming Soon as I Reveal Why! – Must Video!

