NBA Commits To Transforming Every Arena Into A 2020 Voting Location

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

It looks like grandstanding NBA stars like LeBron James, who have been pushing for the league to do something “social justice-ey” after failing to shut down the postseason, have finally gotten their wish.

Adam Silver has apparently consented to a new arrangement whereby all the leagues arenas will be transformed into 2020 voting locations.

That way, people can feel safe voting in person. Somebody should probably tell them that the last thing Democrats want is a workaround that deflates their argument for mail-in voting. The league has also announced that it’s taking a “series of further steps” to advance the social justice agenda as well.

Play will resume over the weekend.

The NBA postseason will resume on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, roughly 100 NBA employees based in New York went on “strike” on Friday in solidarity with the NBA and WNBA players pushing for social justice.

They reportedly spent the day calling elected officials.

Considering that the NBA is so far in China’s pocket that even the mighty LeBron James suggested that “free speech has its negatives” when the CCP brought the league to its knees after that disastrous Daryl Morey tweet voicing support for protesters in Hong Kong, we can’t help but wonder: Is this some kind of Beijing-approved electoral tampering? Is President Xi doing everything in his power to get out the vote in the US?

Think for a second. Who is facing a greater threat of state-backed “oppression”? Middle Class American college students? Or the people of Hong Kong?

