NBC: Person shot at US Capitol has died

WASHINGTON (NBC) — The person who was shot at the US Capitol after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed has died, according to NBC News.
NBC News tweeted the news at 4:48 p.m. CT.
BREAKING: The woman has died, several law enforcement officials say – @PeteWilliamsNBC https://t.co/jE1Kpl3Sid
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
