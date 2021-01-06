NBC: Person shot at US Capitol has died

WREX

WASHINGTON (NBC) — The person who was shot at the US Capitol after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed has died, according to NBC News.

NBC News tweeted the news at 4:48 p.m. CT.

