NBC snitch Ken Dilanian calls Secret Service on gun manufacturer for using Let’s Go Brandon as marketing tool…

I called the Secret Service about this. They had no comment. https://t.co/CmcATXY5DV pic.twitter.com/vD7dblz9JG — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 1, 2021

Citizen Free Press

Gun dealers are marketing weapon parts and ammunition using a slogan widely understood as code for F Joe Biden.

Palmetto State Armory, which operates a 12,000-square-foot gun store in Columbia, S.C., the state capital, is marketing a “LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver,” which is a part meant for an AR-15-style assault rifle.

The product description on the company’s website says the fire selector on the weapon part features three modes: “’F@CK!’” (Safe), “’JOE!’” (Fire), “’BIDEN!’” (Full-Auto).”

Full story at NBC News…

Let’s Go Brandon Winner

Citizen Free Press