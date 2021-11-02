NBC snitch Ken Dilanian calls Secret Service on gun manufacturer for using Let’s Go Brandon as marketing tool…

I called the Secret Service about this. They had no comment. https://t.co/CmcATXY5DV pic.twitter.com/vD7dblz9JG
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 1, 2021
Gun dealers are marketing weapon parts and ammunition using a slogan widely understood as code for F Joe Biden.
Palmetto State Armory, which operates a 12,000-square-foot gun store in Columbia, S.C., the state capital, is marketing a “LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver,” which is a part meant for an AR-15-style assault rifle.
The product description on the company’s website says the fire selector on the weapon part features three modes: “’F@CK!’” (Safe), “’JOE!’” (Fire), “’BIDEN!’” (Full-Auto).”
