Neem Oil – Natural Tick Repellent

In nature, plants serve as the basis of the food chain. Since plants cannot run away, they have developed other mechanisms to protect themselves from predators. They naturally produce substances that have a deterrent or toxic effect on predators. The seeds of the neem tree (Azadirachta indica) provide neem oil, which has been used as a natural repellent and insecticide for many centuries.

What Is Neem Oil?

Neem oil is a vegetable oil that is extracted from the seeds of the Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica). Neem is an evergreen tree. It is endemic to the Indian sub-continent but is commercially grown in many other parts of the tropics. Its bark, leaves, and seeds are used.

Especially the Neem oil which is extracted from the seeds is of great commercial importance. It is used in many products from cosmetics, in Ayurveda, and in organic agriculture and horticulture for its insecticidal and fungicidal properties.

