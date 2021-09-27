One thought on “Neil Oliver: Government leaders are frightened of their own people – and there’s a lot of us

  1. Australia wasn’t the canary in the coal mine
    Venezuela was
    Or at least from my perspective
    A lot of people have forgotten the Venezuelans were once armed too
    Until recently ,and than what happened to their socialist hell hole when the money ran out ?
    Chaos and storm troopers forcing the will of the empowered

    Aussies , this is where the rubber meets the road
    Time to fight
    Those pigs in armor have to sleep and eat
    Their cars need repairs
    Their homes need work done to them
    Find out who they all are
    That’s where this bullshit stops
    Right on the oppressors own front door step
    I guarantee that if you band together and show the enforcers your coming for them all
    You just might see their fear and power change into the fearful running

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*