Posted: September 27, 2021 Categories: Videos Neil Oliver: Government leaders are frightened of their own people – and there’s a lot of us GBNews Sep 25, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Neil Oliver: Government leaders are frightened of their own people – and there’s a lot of us”
Australia wasn’t the canary in the coal mine
Venezuela was
Or at least from my perspective
A lot of people have forgotten the Venezuelans were once armed too
Until recently ,and than what happened to their socialist hell hole when the money ran out ?
Chaos and storm troopers forcing the will of the empowered
Aussies , this is where the rubber meets the road
Time to fight
Those pigs in armor have to sleep and eat
Their cars need repairs
Their homes need work done to them
Find out who they all are
That’s where this bullshit stops
Right on the oppressors own front door step
I guarantee that if you band together and show the enforcers your coming for them all
You just might see their fear and power change into the fearful running