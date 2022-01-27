Neil Young Failed, But Biden’s Surgeon General Vows to BAN Joe Rogan from the Internet: “Big Tech MUST Comply”

After Neil Young failed in his attempt to pressure Spotify to remove Joe Rogan, President Biden’s Surgeon General has urged Big Tech companies to ban Rogan from their platforms for spreading so-called “misinformation.”

Vivek Murthy made the comments to MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday after he was asked about Joe Rogan questioning COVID mandates on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“What do you think are the best ways to push back on misinformation about COVID that continues to be aggressively pushed, whether it be Joe Rogan’s podcast or all over Facebook?” the host asked Murthy.

“We can have the best science available, we can have the best public health expertise available. It won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information,” Biden’s surgeon general answered, adding, “People have the right to make their own decisions, but they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with.”

Dailywire.com reports: Big Tech companies, Murthy said, have an “important role to play” since they are the “predominant places where we’re seeing misinformation spread.”

“This not just about what the government can do,” he emphasized, “this is about companies and individuals recognizing that the only way we get past misinformation is if we are careful about what we say and use the power that we have to limit the spread of misinformation.”

Legacy media, left-wing activists, and Democrat politicians have routinely called to censor Rogan as his podcast continues to succeed with the general public.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” reaches an average of 11 million people per episode, The Blaze noted, adding, “CNN Primetime averages less than one million. The regime and its acolytes in the media call for Rogan’s censorship because they are losing to him. They resent the fact that the guy who hosted ‘Fear Factor’ is thought of as a more reliable news source than their legacy networks.”

Just this week, co-hosts on “The View” appeared to advocate for audio platform Spotify to “at least warn listeners that they could be exposed to ‘misinformation’ if they listened to podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan,” The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

The panel suggested “Spotify could simply remove episodes that were determined to contain ‘misinformation’ or introduce a disclaimer to Rogan’s show,” the report said.

“You give people a platform to counter what he’s spewing or the guests that he’s having on. … You have to do something to mitigate that,” said guest co-host Lisa Ling.

WATCH:

The “surgeon general” @vivek_murthy: “Critical part of how we get through this pandemic” is “limiting the spread of misinformation” from shows like @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xexarsaNDN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2022

