NEJM study confirms COVID Vaccination causes new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & takes 5 months to kill

The Expose

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has concluded that the mRNA Covid-19 injections destroy the natural immune system.

The study backs up months of work conducted by the team here at The Expose analysing official Government data in which we uncovered severe immune system degradation among the vaccinated population that worsens by the week, suggesting the vaccinated are developing some new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

It also supports further analysis of official Government data that suggests Covid-19 vaccination takes approximately 5 months to kill.

The huge study was conducted by several doctors and scientists at the University of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Among 887,193 children 5 to 11 years of age in the study, 193,346 SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred between March 11, 2020, and June 3, 2022; a total of 309 of the infected children were known to be hospitalised, and 7 were known to have sadly died.

A total of 273,157 of the children in the study had received at least one dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine between November 1, 2021, and June 3, 2022.

The study authors used a counting-process extension of the Cox model to formulate the time-varying effects of the BNT162b2 vaccine and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection on the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with adjustment for demographic variables.

Here are their findings –

Chart A shows that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection against infection fell below zero by April 2022 among children vaccinated in November 2021. It also shows that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection against infection fell below zero by June 2022 among children vaccinated in December 2021.

See the charts and read the rest here: https://expose-news.com/2022/09/18/nejm-study-confirms-covid-vaccination-causes-aid-syndrome/