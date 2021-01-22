Netanyahu Congratulates Biden, Calls to ‘Strengthen U.S.-Israel Alliance, Confront Iran’

Haaretz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin congratulated Democrat Joe Biden as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, and expressed hope to further strengthen ties between both countries.

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration,” Netanyahu said.

Biden‘s running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member.

“President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran.”

“I wish you the greatest success. God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu and outgoing President Donald Trump, whose turbulent four-year tenure ended on Wednesday, have become the closest of political allies while U.S. relations with the Palestinians reached a nadir.

Rivlin also congratulated Biden and Harris and wished them success as they assume the helm of the United State. “Congratulations to President Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States, and to Vice President Kamala Harris. The people of Israel salute you and wish you great success.”

https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/netanyahu-congratulates-biden-calls-to-strengthen-alliance-confront-iran-1.9468872