Neurology Professor: “Joe Biden suffers from severe cognitive dysfunction, if not overt dementia”

NoMask Info

Dr. Reza Behrouz 🇺🇸 @RBehrouzDO Iranian-American • Neurology Professor tweeted:

“It is my unequivocal impression as a board-certified neurologist that #JoeBiden suffers from severe cognitive dysfunction, if not overt dementia. This man is not fit for office and obfuscation of this reality is dangerous for the country. #MyJoeAd”

https://twitter.com/RBehrouzDO/status/1292982530182918145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1292982530182918145%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnofacemask.blogspot.com%2F2020%2F08%2Fneurology-professor-joe-biden-suffers.html

https://twitter.com/RBehrouzDO/status/1293147972008640514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1293147972008640514%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnofacemask.blogspot.com%2F2020%2F08%2Fneurology-professor-joe-biden-suffers.html

Montage of Joe Biden calling for cuts to Social Security pic.twitter.com/HyIOI6VGun https://t.co/CfHKV49qWU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/neurology-professor-joe-biden-suffers.html