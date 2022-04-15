Never Forget: For 2 Years, Tyrants Locked Us Down, Forcibly Medicated Us, and Destroyed Our Livelihoods

On March 16, 2020, the Trump administration released a 15-day plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the US. We are now 2 years, 2 presidents, 8 trillion dollars, countless stolen rights, and a decimated economy past that day and we have absolutely nothing to show for it but a laundry list of corruption and deadly mistakes.

Now, they are trying to do it again. After Biden extended the mask mandate and other municipalities are taking five steps back, Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC this week and let the truth about lockdowns slip. After he praised the horrifying measures taken by China this month, Fauci implied that lockdowns are theater designed to scare people into getting vaccinated.

“China has a number of problems, two of which are that the complete lockdown, which was their approach, a strictest lockdown you’d never be able to implement in the United States. Although that prevents the spread of infection, I remember early on they were saying, and I think accurately, they were doing better than anyone else.”

After claiming that locking people in their homes, killing their pets, and starving millions was “better than anyone else,” Fauci went on to make a telling admission:

“You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated so that when you open up, you won’t have a surge of infections.”

WATCH — Fauci PRAISES communist China’s draconian lockdowns. “Early on, [China] was saying — and I think accurately — that they were doing better than anybody else.” pic.twitter.com/yM4WYAIw34 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2022

In what is likely the largest power grab in the history of the world, for 2 years, mainstream media and the government kept citizens in a perpetual state of fear, driving many to willingly surrender their rights for the false promise of safety that would never come.

What did come, however, was a slew of arbitrary and often ridiculous mandates and decrees from politicians who think that government force can stop a pandemic.

We must never forget that politicians — all claiming to “follow the science” — locked us down, destroyed the economy, decimated the middle class through inflation, forcibly medicated us, and muzzled our children over the last 2 years.

We constantly reminded that if you don’t follow “The Science,” you are a science denying buffoon who wants grandma to die, doesn’t care about the children, were an alt-right Nazi, a white supremacist, extremist, and most likely a domestic terrorist.

Those who stood against unconstitutional vaccine mandates were scorned by the mainstream, labeled as “antivaxxers” and had people wishing for their deaths. Even people who took the jab but stood against mandates were labelled antivaxxers as definitions were altered to fit the narrative.

We the people were pitted against each other in one of the most divisive propaganda campaigns in human history. The middle ground was eliminated and logic and reason burned to the ground alongside the economy.

Where is the accountability for the folks who advocated for these things? Are we to forget about the two weeks to flatten the curve that turned into rampant police brutality for non-compliance, tens of thousands of closed businesses, vaccine passports, and record child suicides?

Who is going to take the blame for destroying millions of lives?

Even now, children in multiple states are still forced to muzzle their faces despite overwhelming evidence showing cloth masks do absolutely nothing to “stop the spread.” Even now, hundreds of thousands of people are unemployed after being fired for refusing a vaccine that wanes in efficacy just months after its administered.

Right now, reputable scientists and doctors are banned on social media for telling the truth. Right now, those who denied this truth are still at their podiums, avoiding accountability, as they struggle to maintain their credibility.

Blowhards like Rachel Maddow, who lied to the world — telling her viewers that ERs were overrun with people overdosing on Ivermectin, so much so that gun shot victims were turned away — are still on television as the rest of us were censored into oblivion for daring to question their narrative.

"Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances" "'The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."https://t.co/P909GtxBQZ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 2, 2021

These same people are now steering their flock toward more fear and doom as they push for World War 3.

They want you to forget that for the last 2 years, they were responsible for aiding the transfer of trillions of dollars to the world’s oligarchs, while driving the middle class and poor into destitution with millions of children in the United States on the verge of starvation.

They want you to focus on Ukraine now and blame Russia for the economic devastation they unleashed on the planet.

They want you to forget that families were assaulted and arrested for playing outside.

They want you to forget that children were arrested for ice skating.

They want you to forget that business owners were arrested for trying to stay open to put food on the table.

They want you to forget that people were beaten, tortured and arrested — for barbecuing.

They want you to forget that as restaurant owners were arrested for opening that politicians were allowed to dine, maskless, as their servant class waiters were forced to muzzle up.

They want you to forget that billions of your tax dollars were spent propagandizing you to take a medicine that they falsely claimed was 100% effective.

They want you to forget that front line workers were hailed as heroes until they refused to take a vaccine only to be thrown out like yesterday’s garbage.

They want you to forget that their lockdowns caused a slew of horrifying childhood problems, including a year’s worth of suicides in a month.

They want you to forget they made family members fear each other, refuse to hug, spend holidays alone, and leave dying relatives in solitude wishing for family to be there as they took their last breaths.

They want you to forget about all of it.

But we will not forget. We will never forget.

