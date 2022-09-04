New ATF Document Reveals Gun Owners Who Own ‘Pistol Braces’ Could Be Forced To Register

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Readers know the Biden administration has weaponized the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to wage war on law-abiding gun owners and manufacturers.

AmmoLand News reported the latest move by the ATF could force law-abiding gun owners who own pistol braces to register them with the federal government.

The plan (or request) for a registry of pistol braces was buried within a document about a budget justification from the ATF to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Here’s what the document says:

“Due to the upcoming Amnesty Registration of Pistol Brace weapons, photos of the weapon being registered will be required to prove the weapon does utilize a pistol brace in its configuration and would qualify for an amnesty registration.”

“Our ATF inside sources have told AmmoLand News that the ATF was planning for an amnesty period where gun owners would be able to register their braced pistols as short-barreled rifles (SBR) and that it is expected they will receive a free tax stamp,” AmmoLand’s John Crump said.

Ammoland believes there are roughly four million pistol braces in the US, while gun blog website Silencer Central has the figure between three and seven million.

The Biden administration has requested the ATF to redefine the definition of a firearm and change rules surrounding pistol braces.

Democrats have rushed to try and ban anything guns or gun components. Democratic Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline told members of a House Judiciary Committee this summer that pistol braces turn “weapons into automatic weapons” and said, “it becomes a bump stock.”

Republican congressman Thomas Massie responded to Cicilline’s ridiculous claims, indicating braces are neither a bump stock nor make the weapon fire faster. Instead, it’s to shoot more accurately for stabilization purposes.

Here’s the full exchange between the Democrat and Republican lawmaker. It just shows how uninformed Democrats are about guns.

“The final pistol stabilizing device rule has not been unveiled. Based on this budget request and information from our sources, it seems to include a registry,” Crump concluded, adding the new rule could be unveiled by December of this year, which would mean millions of law-abiding gun owners who own braces would have to file sometime next year.

Remember, we’ve told readers the ATF has a secret database of “nearly a billion gun records.” The purpose of any registry on a long enough timeline is confiscation.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-atf-document-reveals-gun-owners-who-own-pistol-braces-could-be-forced-register