NEW Controlled Food System Is Now In Place And They Will Stop At Nothing To Accelerate Their Control

Controlled Food System Is Now In Place And They Will Stop At Nothing To Accelerate Their Control

by Corey Lynn

“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” This famous quote by Henry Kissinger is ringing more and more true by the week. The globalists already control the majority of the money, are moving ever so swiftly to convert the energy system over into systems they are all invested in, and have been taking drastic measures to control the food industry while running much of it under the radar. If they control the seeds they control the food, and if they control the food they can use the digital ID to control consumer access to the food. While a rash of fires suddenly destroy food processing, meat, and fertilizer plants, during a time where farmers are hurting and supply chain issues are kicking in, an entire traceable food infrastructure system has already been built in multiple cities and is making its way across the globe.

Imagine a day where farmers markets no longer exist, you can’t drive over to your local farmer to buy produce or cuts of meat, and the only food growing outside of the globalists secured indoor vertical farming and lab-grown meat facilities, is in your windowsill, garden, or greenhouse.

The indoor vertical farming industry was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $19.86 billion by 2026. Urban indoor farming controlled by the globalists is the future of food they have reimagined, and it’s already in thousands of grocery stores without people realizing it. Whereas the U.S. is leading in this industry, this is a global agenda with vertical farms popping up across the globe.

For perspective, Bowery Farming’s new facility in Arlington, TX will be able to serve 16 million people in a 200-mile radius. This is only one of dozens of vertical farming companies with massive facilities across the country, backed by big investors.

AeroFarms, who has the largest indoor vertical farming facility in the world, co-developed the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited produce product, now hundreds are following, while National Geographic believes that gene editing is the next food revolution. AeroFarms also worked on an NIH sponsored trial to produce proteins for the Covid jabs.

The University of California is developing a plant-based mRNA vaccine in the hopes that farms can grow edible vaccine heads of lettuce.

Monsanto/Bayer is creating gene-edited seeds for vertical farm companies, while Bill Gates, the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, and the World Bank control 10% of the world’s germplasms and hold some of the world’s largest seed banks. Bayer and BASF, two of the world’s largest suppliers of seed, are both involved with the vertical farm industry.

The USDA and FDA have already approved lab grown meat, genetically modified cattle, and are funding the globalists to research and develop cellular agriculture as well as indoor growers and genetics companies, while they slack on regulations for gene-edited produce.

Well over a dozen major food processing and meat plants have coincidentally gone up in flames in the past several months.

Union Pacific is mandating railroad shipping reductions by 20%, impacting CF Industries Holdings, the world’s largest fertilizer company. Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street happen to be the top shareholders of Union Pacific, and BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top 3 shareholders of CF Industries Holdings.By mapping some of the biggest vertical farms (below in this report), it reveals the crops, grocery stores involved, locations, and billions pouring in by globalist investors and shareholders. It quickly becomes evident that this is the global plan to control all produce – ingredients that go into all food products.

How Did They Lock This in Under The Radar? Some Critical Points:

The food industry is already monopolized by 10 companies, the majority of which include Vanguard and BlackRock as top shareholders. What happens when they control all of the seeds, produce, and meat too? What happens when produce and meat are all grown inside secured facilities after a gene splice or inside a Petri dish, and farmland becomes dormant due to overreaching regulations, lack of supplies, and manufactured inflation?

In 2014, during the Obama administration, congress established the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Act (FFAR) through the Farm Bill, which ultimately created a non-profit organization outside of the government with a $200 million kickoff from taxpayer dollars and additional millions in support from Bill Gates as seen here, and here. USDA Secretary Vilsack announced its creation on July 23, 2014, stating that they were appointing a 15-member board of directors which unsurprisingly included deputy director Dr. Robert Horsch of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and high-ranking employees from Cargill and the Aspen Institute, among others. This new foundation would “leverage public and private resources to increase the scientific and technological research, innovation, and partnerships critical to boosting America’s agricultural economy.”

On April 2, 2019, FFAR announced they were launching Precision Indoor Plants (PIP) Consortium, a public-private partnership consisting of indoor growers, breeders, and genetics companies including AeroFarms, BASF, Benson Hill Biosystems, Fluence Bioengineering, Green Venus, Japan Plant Factory, and Priva. Their focus is on five key crops: lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries, cilantro, and blueberries, with a goal to advance speed-breeding, and to alter chemicals produced in plants that impact flavor, nutrition and medicines.As quickly as Bill Gates was buying up farmland, money began pouring into the new future of food – urban vertical indoor farming where they claim the masses will all eventually migrate to. According to Research And Markets, the global vertical farming market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $19.86 billion in 2026. These growing facilities are astronomical in size as far as their ability to serve millions of people. For example, Bowery Farming is in the process of building their newest “smart” facility in Arlington, just outside of Dallas, TX, which will be capable of serving 16 million people within a 200-mile radius.

Bill Gates insists that droughts and climate change is destroying our ability to farm and that the future will consist of populations moving into metropolitan cities where indoor vertical farming is necessary to feed people. If this is the case, why has he acquired 242,000 acres of farmland over the past decade while simultaneously investing in indoor vertical farming? Who gets to sit at the table with healthy produce served up by Gates while the rest of the population eats gene-edited produce from locked-down facilities, delivered to their local grocery store, and accessed only through a digital ID?

Meanwhile, the Consultative Group of International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) holds the world’s largest private seed banks consisting of 10% of the worldwide germplasm across the globe, which is controlled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, and World Bank, managing 768,576 accessions of hijacked farmers seeds.

Once the future of food through vertical farming took root, by August 2020, Monsanto/Bayer and Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek launched a $30 million startup called Unfold which develops new vegetable seed varieties tailored to vertical farms. Bayer licensed the rights to seed germplasm from their vegetable portfolio. By 2021, they leased a 12,000 square foot laboratory research building in Davis, California. But don’t worry, rather than genetically modifying and inserting a gene into the DNA strand, like how Monsanto operated (acquired by Bayer in 2018), they only intend to cut a gene, still modifying its DNA. Perhaps this can be done in an effective and beneficial way, but at the hands of those behind all 2030 UN agendas, it gives one great pause. GMOs already account for 75-80% of food Americans consume.

