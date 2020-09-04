New forms of terrorism inspired by conspiracy theories may emerge after pandemic, warns EU counter-terror chief

Independent

New forms of terrorism rooted in conspiracy theories could emerge after the coronavirus pandemic, the EU’s terror chief has warned.

Gilles de Kerchove, the EU counter-terrorism coordinator, said that while terrorists inspired by Isis and al-Qaeda remained the biggest security threat, a “major change in society” was underway.

In an interview published in the CTC Sentinel journal, he voiced concern about the “potential future rise of new forms of terrorism, rooted in conspiracy theories and technophobia”.

“We have already seen small-scale acts of violence caused by a belief in conspiracy theories – for example, against telecom masts – and given the amount of disinformation online, we could see more serious examples of this in the future,” he added, referring to vandalism by people believing 5G technology is harmful.

“I am also concerned about increasingly violent ecologist and animal rights groups.”

His comments were published on Tuesday, as a new wave of Extinction Rebellion protests started and after a weekend that saw large demonstrations by conspiracy theorists.

Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday to protest against lockdown restrictions, vaccines, 5G and supposed establishment plots.

Speaking to Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow in international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), Mr De Kerchove said coronavirus had sparked a rise in “conspiracy theories that have no direct link to existing extremist ideologies”.

In June, the UK’s extremism chief told The Independent conspiracy theories must be tackled before they can be used to spark violence and terrorism.