New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at “Greater Risk of Hospitalization”

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

A new study out of Israel has seemingly confirmed that individuals who have natural immunity have better protection against the NEW DELTA VARIANT than people who are fully vaccinated.

The team of researchers, from Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University, published their study earlier this week to medRxiv.org.

‘This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, ‘ the team of researchers wrote.

Not just a little bit better either. People who have taken both doses of the Pfizer jab are 13 TIMES more likely to have a breakthrough infection, and are even at a “greater risk for Covid-19 hospitalizations.”

The researchers conducted an extensive study on 800,000 individuals that were broken into 3 groups. People who had received either one or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were compared with unvaccinated individuals who have natural immunity, because they had already recovered from the virus.

SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13.06-fold (95% CI, 8.08 to 21.11) increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected, when the first event (infection or vaccination) occurred during January and February of 2021. The increased risk was significant (P<0.001) for symptomatic disease as well. When allowing the infection to occur at any time before vaccination (from March 2020 to February 2021), evidence of waning natural immunity was demonstrated, though SARS-CoV-2 naïve vaccinees had a 5.96-fold (95% CI, 4.85 to 7.33) increased risk for breakthrough infection and a 7.13-fold (95% CI, 5.51 to 9.21) increased risk for symptomatic disease. SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees were also at a greater risk for COVID-19-related-hospitalizations compared to those that were previously infected.

MOST NOTABLY, the study also found – Three months after a 2nd dose, the risk of contracting Covid was 13.06 times higher among the vaccinated and they are 27 TIMES more likely to experience symptoms.

After adjusting for comorbidities, we found a 27.02-fold risk (95% CI, 12.7 to 57.5) for symptomatic breakthrough infection as opposed to symptomatic reinfection (P<0.001) (Table 2b). None of the covariates were significant, except for age ≥60 years.

So, to get this straight – According to these highly credible researchers who conducted a massive study on hundreds of thousands of people, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine won’t just make people more likely to catch new variants – they will also be more affected by symptoms and more likely to end up hospitalized.

This latest data just adds to a mounting pile of evidence that demonstrates the experimental jab’s low efficacy when it comes to stopping the spread of the virus. Even before this most recent study, some researchers had already found that the vaccinated spread the virus as much, if not more, than the unvaxxed.

The FDA skipped out on necessary trials and rubber-stamped their experimental jab anyway.

According to available data, a third of the entire US population had contracted Covid BY THE END OF 2020.

Natural immunity is not new.. It has consistently proven to be superior to inoculation. If 1/3rd of Americans had already contracted the virus – before it had even been known for a full year – then why would “everyone” need to take their experimental vaccine?

Well…

The authoritarian health regime in the US, led by Furor Dr. Fauci, has been flip-flopping since their comrades in thee CCP unleashed the virus on the world.

They are wholly unconcerned with saving anyone and are fully invested in using lockdowns and freedom-crushing restrictions to tighten their grip on power.

Mindless compliance hasn’t worked so now they must start forcing people in other ways.

tRuSt ThE sCiEnCe

Gateway Pundit