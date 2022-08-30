New Law Punishes Doctors Who Challenge the Established Narrative on COVID-19

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

As TFTP has reported, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who has sponsored a slew of mandatory vaccine laws throughout his career came out in 2019 to threaten the speech of those who question forced vaccination. Throughout the pandemic, Pan has been staunchly opposed to free speech and advocated for silencing anyone and everyone who doesn’t worship at the alter of Big Pharma and TheScience(TM).

Now, with the passage of Assembly Bill 2098, this tyrannical state senator has finally gotten his way and even doctors who question the safety of a product from a company with a known history of criminal behavior — will be punished by the state for doing so.

TFTP predicted this was coming after a letter Pan wrote to the Attorney General of the United States, claiming that the “deliberate spread of vaccine information discouraging vaccination” requires the surgeon general to “stop this attack on our nation’s health by addressing the spread of vaccine misinformation.”

He literally advocated for people to be jailed for questioning vaccines — and now he’s gone even further.

The prediction wasn’t hard to make given that this totalitarian likened “antivaxxers” to terrorists and was given a platform in WaPo to do it.

“This campaign to deny potentially life-saving vaccines to those seeking them, and to poison public opinion against vaccinations, could result in countless American deaths. That is akin to domestic terrorism,” Pan wrote.

Pan has also criticized Facebook and other social media groups for allowing vaccine skeptics to post their views when he was given a platform in the NY Times.

“This movement not only puts out mis- or disinformation about vaccines or lies about vaccines, which in itself can be harmful, but they are also aggressively bullying, threatening and intimidating people who are trying to share accurate information about vaccines,” Pan told the New York Times.

But is questioning the safety of the COVID-19 jab really misinformation? According to the bill’s text:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1.The Legislature finds and declares all of the following:

(a) The global spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19, has claimed the lives of over 6,000,000 people worldwide, including nearly 90,000 Californians.

(b) Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated individuals are at a risk of dying from COVID-19 that is 11 times greater than those who are fully vaccinated.

(c) The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been confirmed through evaluation by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the vaccines continue to undergo intensive safety monitoring by the CDC.

Aaron Kheriaty, a licensed medical doctor in the state of California points out, all three of these statements are demonstrably false:(a) The death count figures cited are grossly overestimated by hospitals failing to distinguish dying from covid vs. dying with covid and the financial incentives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to overestimate covid deaths; (b) the efficacy of vaccines has declined with time and new variants, so the statistic cited here is no longer true of the vaccines against omicron; (c) the CDC has consistently failed to follow-up on serious safety signals, apart from myocarditis, and the post-marketing surveillance data acquired from our FOIA request showed serious safety issues in the first three months of vaccine rollout. Now, however, any physician who raises these or other inconvenient scientific facts or study findings could be disciplined by the medical board, as the text of the bill explains: “It shall constitute unprofessional conduct for a physician and surgeon to disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.” If this is the case and they will apply this equally, will they go back and punish all the doctors who told the country for months that the vaccines are 100 percent effective? Will those who claimed that should you receive a COVID-19 vaccine you will not catch the virus and will not get sick, which is now a demonstrably false statement, be punished? https://twitter.com/Mrs_Deplorable_/status/1550129479430709251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1550129479430709251%7Ctwgr%5E5fcef7dd34d4728ec1cadfc5366e05dd13ae897d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthefreethoughtproject.com%2Fthe-state%2Fnew-law-punishes-doctors-who-challenge-the-established-narrative-on-covid-19 According to former CDC director Dr. Deborah Birx, this was a statement which they knew was false from the beginning. In early 2021, CDC director Rochelle Walensky had no problem going on national television and declaring to the world that if you took the covid-19 vaccine “you will not get or spread covid.” Within weeks, this was found to be entirely untrue. The CDC also changed positions on masks several times, claimed you can catch covid from touching surfaces, and continues to recommend cloth masks, despite the massive pile of data showing they do absolutely nothing. Dr. Anthony Fauci also spread the exact same misinformation, telling Americans that they had nothing to worry about once they took the shots. Yet hundreds of thousands of people who took the shots, got sick and died. Does this apply to all the state-funded doctors who told the country that if you get poked you can't spread or contract COVID-19? OR does it only apply to doctors who share peer-reviewed data showing the adverse effects of the poke? Asking for the Ministry of Truth. pic.twitter.com/Xxpqc9CEz2 — Matt Agorist (@MattAgorist) August 30, 2022 Instead of holding these state actors and mass purveyors of misinformation accountable, this bill and others like it will target the folks responsible for proving these state actors wrong and getting us out of this mess. This is as shameful as it is dangerous. This bill will inevitably stifle medical progress by silencing anyone who challenges The Science(TM). But as we’ve seen over the last two-and-a-half years, those who challenged the consensus on COVID-19 have helped usher in new treatments, policies, and programs that have saved lives. It was the establishment “consensus” who refused to change and adapt, especially when it came to children — causing immeasurable suffering — the likes of which we are only just realizing. As Dr. Kheriaty noted in a letter to the California Assembly, urging them not to pass this bill in June, “Allowing the free interchange among competing perspectives is absolutely necessary for scientific and medical progress. Good science is characterized by conjecture and refutation, lively deliberation, often fierce debate, and always openness to new data. The censorship of free speech in AB 2098 spells not only the demise of civil liberties and constitutional rights, but the end of the scientific enterprise when it comes to dealing with Covid in CA.” Unfortunately, the thought police in California did not listen. RIP scientific method and freedom of speech. If history has taught us anything it’s that the government declaring what is truth and what is not, is far more detrimental to a free society than any misleading or inaccurate information ever could be.

Free Thought Project