Posted: October 13, 2020 Categories: Pics New Mexico-Colorado Border – 9am – 60 Degrees – Cheese To New York Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “New Mexico-Colorado Border – 9am – 60 Degrees – Cheese To New York”
Huge ranches out here, no chem trails today
Blessings to you Mark on your way to New York! Wow! What a drive that must be…hope you don’t get attacked by thugs there….hopefully, you don’t have to go through NYC.
Hi DL
Nope, thank god. Southeast of Buffalo,100 miles Fri morning.