New Migrant Caravan Begins Trek to U.S. from Honduras

Breitbart

A new caravan has formed in Central America and is traveling north with the goal of reaching the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The caravan formed earlier this week as several hundred migrants left San Pedro Sula in Honduras, Telesur TV reported. The group is preparing to cross into Guatemala despite claims by that country’s government that irregular migration will not be allowed. The Guatemalan government issued an order this week allowing the use of force to contain the caravan, the TV station reported.

https://twitter.com/SantiagoteleSUR/status/1376941925316624390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1376941925316624390%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Fborder%2F2021%2F04%2F01%2Fnew-migrant-caravan-begins-trek-to-u-s-from-honduras%2F

The new caravan comes as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is overwhelmed by the number of migrants arriving each day. The surge appears to be largely fueled by the arrival of President Joe Biden and commonly held hopes that asylum determinations will be more favorable.

Last month, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador publicly blamed Biden for the migration spike which is also impacting Mexican efforts to contain the situation. Lopez Obrador deployed 8,700 soldiers to key areas along human smuggling routes in the country.’

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/04/01/new-migrant-caravan-begins-trek-to-u-s-from-honduras/