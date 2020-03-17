New Orleans police clear Bourbon Street in viral video: ‘Your actions are jeopardizing public health’

The Hill – by Alicia Cohn

Police officers tried to clear large crowds of pedestrians off New Orleans’s iconic Bourbon Street on Sunday night as the city attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A viral video posted on Twitter shows multiple police vehicles driving down the street, which is typically roped off for pedestrians at night.

“Large groups of people are prohibited from congregating together,” police say over a loudspeaker in the video. “Your actions are jeopardizing public health and we are directing you to clear the streets and to go home or back to your hotel. Thank you for your cooperation.”

More than 2 million people had watched the video by Monday morning.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) on Sunday night limited restaurants and bars to 50 percent capacity and shorter business hours. Those measures are similar to other cities, such as New York. Health officials have recommended limiting gatherings to 50 people or less.

Police “will continue to enforce the ban on large gatherings all over the City,” Cantrell tweeted following the police action on Bourbon Street. “Limiting interaction will SAVE LIVES in New Orleans.”

Happening now: Our @NOPDNews will continue to enforce the ban on large gatherings all over the City. Do your part in this critical #COVID19 moment!

Limiting interaction will SAVE LIVES in #NewOrleans. #BourbonStreet #FrenchQuarter Find info online at https://t.co/2iY1VZzedn pic.twitter.com/EzQQBKp8Or — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 15, 2020

