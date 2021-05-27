New Pfizer study: Four fifths of all vaccinated children aged 12 and over complain of side effects

Free West Media

The pharmaceutical giant released a 37-page “fact sheet” of its product on 19 May on security and application republished by Report24. It refers to the current status of vaccination studies in the context of the emergency approval EUA (Emergency Use Authorization).

The US health authority CDC has confirmed that children and adolescents develop Covid-19 in an extremely mild manner, if at all. Also, children and adolescents from the age of 12 cannot make the decision about an injection alone. Despite this, children are being targeted. The study showed that up to 80 percent of children develop side effects that can lead to severe trauma.

The new “factsheet” showed that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccination was tested on 1097 children and adolescents from 12 to 15 years of age. At least 866 out of 1097 children developed some form of unpleasant side effect. In 466 the side effects were described as “mild”, in 393 they were “moderate” and in 7 they were described as “severe”.

The study was set up as a double-blind study, one in which neither the participants nor the experimenters know who is receiving a particular treatment. In addition to the 1127 children and adolescents injected with the first dose and 1097 with the second dose, 1127 and 1078 were injected with a saline solution as a placebo. The differences were remarkable: of the children vaccinated with the real vaccine, over five times as many complained of side effects within the first seven days.

In detail these were:

First vaccination

Fever over 38 degrees C (114)

Fatigue (677)

Headache (623)

Shivering (311)

Vomiting (31)

Diarrhea (90)

Muscle pain (272)

Joint pain (109)

Second vaccination

Fever over 38 degrees C (215)

Fatigue (726)

Headache (708)

Shivering (455)

Vomiting (29)

Diarrhea (65)

Muscle pain (355)

Joint pain (173)

Potentially fatal appendicitis is one of the potentially serious side effects that were seen more frequently in those injected with the product than in the comparison group.

The number of short-term serious side effects is given by Pfizer/BioNTech as 0,4 to 0,8 percent of those injected. Over the long term, these may increase. There are currently around 82 million people between the ages of 0 and 19 in the US. If all of these children and adolescents were to be vaccinated, between 330 000 to 660 000 recipients could be expected to have immediate severe side effects.

Nevertheless, the system media and health authorities are making children and their parents believe that they urgently need to be vaccinated with the experimental mRNA products.

A pop up vaccine clinic in Canada that is offering kids free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission apparently required? pic.twitter.com/M0lqWPVZY2 — Mr James (@ElefentJames) May 24, 2021

Free West Media