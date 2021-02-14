Posted: February 14, 2021 Categories: Videos New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete Corridor Oct 26, 2019 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete”
and once it is reprogrammed………..
you tie those walking sticks up, it aint shit. Bag around head, duh…
Spray with a high powered glue gun(sticky gun) its dunnnnn…
LEARN IT, STUDY IT, FRAG IT!
don’t forget magnets LOL
Funny stuff…! I imagine they have some real sophisticated shit they ain’t showing us.
But this is of course fake..!
Happy Vday
agree on both counts
happy heart day to you