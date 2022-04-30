New Study confirming COVID Vaccine causes Severe Autoimmune-Hepatitis is published days after W.H.O issued ‘Global Alert’ about new Severe Hepatitis among Children

A new scientific study published 21st April 2022, has concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis (liver inflammation) with a unique pathomechanism associated with vaccination-induced antigen-specific tissue-resident immunity requiring systemic immunosuppression.

The findings come just days after the World Health Organization issued a ‘global alert’ about a new form of severe hepatitis affecting children; and after the UK Government announced it was launching an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, after having ruled out the common viruses that cause the condition.

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

As of 25th April, the hepatitis infections had been confirmed to have hit children in twelve different countries, with the majority of those cases spiking in the UK. At least 169 cases had been reported by this date, and 17 children had required a liver transplant. Sadly, as of 25th April, 1 child had unfortunately lost their life.

Hepatitis is a condition that affects the liver and may occur for a number of reasons, including several viral infections common in children. However, in the cases under investigation, the common viruses that cause hepatitis have not been detected.

Hepatitis symptoms include:

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

A previous study conducted on behalf of Pfizer in the latter half of 2020, found that the contents of the Covid-19 injections and the spike protein that they instruct a person’s cells to produce, do not remain at the injection site, and instead circulate to all parts of the body for a minimum of 48 hours. However, the time that they circulate/accumulate could be much longer, but the scientists who conducted the study only took observations for 48 hours.

The largest concentration of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection was observed in the liver, with 16% of the administered dose being observed in the organ after 48 hours.

