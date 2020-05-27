New Video Appears to Refute ‘Official’ Story of George Floyd ‘Resisting’ Before He’s Killed

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

As TFTP reported Tuesday, police officers in Minneapolis were caught on video as they responded to a call over an alleged “forgery in progress.” In the disturbing 10-minute viral video, officers proceeded to hold down 46-year-old George Floyd with a knee on his neck — for over five minutes — until he died. After the incident, police claimed Floyd was “resisting” so they had no choice but to use this force. However, new videos have surfaced showing a compliant Floyd, with handcuffs on — not resisting.

The original video was so disturbing in nature that thousands of people took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest on Tuesday. While much of the protest remained peaceful, in front of the police station, all hell broke loose as protesters destroyed police cars and broke the department’s windows.

The new videos are shedding much needed light on the moments that unfolded before Floyd was murdered. There are two separate videos showing the moments leading up to Floyd’s assault. In the first one, taken by Christopher Belfrey, we see cops drag Floyd from his car. Though Floyd appears not to want to exit his car — probably because he hadn’t committed a crime — he never once gave a reason for the officers to use force.

In fact, we can hear him asking the cops what he did and saying he didn’t do anything.

He was subsequently handcuffed without incident with only mild passive resistance.

New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA — Alex Lehnert (@AlexLehnertFox9) May 26, 2020

The next video clip comes from the restaurant in front of which Floyd was parked. In the CCTV footage, a handcuffed Floyd is seen sitting on the ground as a police officer, who was not seen in the original viral video, speaks to him before picking him up and holding him against the wall.

Floyd is compliant, and does not appear to try to escape at all. The officers then march Floyd across the street before

Though Floyd is far away before we see him go to the ground, it is clear that Floyd was handcuffed. Being handcuffed means he was not a likely threat to police and bringing him to the ground was entirely unnecessary. Nevertheless, the man who sat for several minutes without incident is then held down with a knee to his throat for five minutes until he died.

Now, after watching the above two videos, the statement from the Minneapolis police department on their interaction with Floyd begins to fall apart. Below is their original statement:

“After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance.”

The fact of the matter is that Floyd never really physically resisted other than trying to question the cops who were kidnapping him. What’s more, he was never in “medical distress” until after he was thrown to the ground and treated like an animal.

Why was it that the first two cops who arrested Floyd, did so without killing him, but when he was passed off to Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, violence was escalated?

Why did cops feel it necessary to kneel on his neck for over 5 minutes? Why won’t police elaborate on the alleged “forgery” case they were investigating when they arrested Floyd?

These are the questions we want answers to and it is also why people are angry and smashing cop cars.

Free Thought Project