New WHO Guidelines for Face Masks Admit No Known Medical Benefits – Psychological Brain Washing

The World Health Organization released new guidelines for using masks this past week.

Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19

“The widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider…the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection.”

The likely advantages of the use of masks by healthy people in the general public include: Reduced potential stigmatization of individuals wearing masks to prevent infecting others (source control) or of people caring for COVID-19 patients in non-clinical settings.

Making people feel they can play a role in contributing to stopping spread of the virus.

Reminding people to be compliant with other measures (e.g., hand hygiene, not touching nose and mouth). However, this can also have the reverse effect.

Potential social and economic benefits. Amidst the global shortage of surgical masks and PPE, encouraging the public to create their own fabric masks may promote individual enterprise and community integration.

Moreover, the production of non-medical masks may offer a source of income for those able to manufacture masks within their communities.

Fabric masks can also be a form of cultural expression, encouraging public acceptance of protection measures in general.

Evaluate the impact (positive, neutral or negative) of using masks in the general population (including behavioral and social sciences).

So there you go. It is all a big “social experiment” to see if they can get you to voluntarily comply, and has nothing to do with health. They actually admit this now, and do not even deny it.

But wait, it gets even better!

