New York Bar Passed Mandated Covid Vaccine Without Religious or Personal Exemption Rights

National File – by Kim Coulter

New York Bar declares if voluntary vaccinations “fall short of producing needed levels of population immunity,” they will be 100% mandated for everyone in New York State.

This past Saturday The New York State bar association pushed new policy to lean pressure on New Yorkers to volunteer to be vaccinated by passing a policy that would make getting the Covid vaccination mandatory if its not taken by enough people. If it is determined necessary, New Yorkers won’t have the option to turn down the vaccination even if they have philosophical, religious, or personal reasons to not take it.

The New York Bar ruling includes assessing ‘heath threats’s to all the communities so that the mandate could be targeted to more effected areas, “perhaps.”

“The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) is recommending that the state consider mandating a COVID-19 vaccine once a scientific consensus emerges that it is safe, effective and necessary. But before taking this significant step, the state government should conduct a public awareness campaign to urge voluntary vaccination.”

This resolution, which passed with a majority in the 277-member New York Bar Association, ‘ starts the state of New York and the nation down a very slippery road.’

When the New York Bar conducts these health checks they can decide to mandate the Covid Vaccination either to designated zones or to all residents of New York State. Those who have been fighting mandatory vaccine policies took a major hit, and now have to face the very real possibility that such a policy will spread from state to state until the entire country is required to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

With the number of cases again on the rise both nationally and statewide, the association is asking the state to:

Ensure that vulnerable populations are treated ethically and without discrimination. This includes communities of color, older adults, nursing home residents, people with disabilities, prisoners and immigrants. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James and two national civil rights organizations have criticized the federal government’s plan to distribute the vaccine through pharmacies. They say the plan falls woefully short of meeting the needs of communities of color that were disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.

Enact a state emergency health powers act and crisis standards of care addressing gaps in existing law. This is essential to a well-coordinated response to the pandemic, increasing the capacity of the system if there’s a surge in cases. It would also clarify the legal authority and ethical standards for making decisions if there are shortages of anything from personal protective equipment to trained health care workers.

Release older prisoners and those with disabilities and serious illnesses who do not pose a danger to the community

Eliminate restrictions on the provision of care by telehealth and increase reimbursement for such services

“WHAT’S NEXT,” says the Washington Sentinel. “The CHIP of course, which is on the agenda for Q1 2021.”

