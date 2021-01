NEW YORK — Pushing Legislature Supporting Internment Camps Because COVID

Assembly Bill A416

2021-2022 Legislative Session

Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health



www.nysenate.gov//legislation/bills/2021/A416

There's a New York State Senate proposal to put disease carriers in detention camps. https://t.co/rOCR1U6aea pic.twitter.com/ViSyeUzFhs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2021

