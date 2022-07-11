New York Reinstates “Mask Advisory” As “6th Wave” Hits The Fully Vaccinated City

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

Even though 87.9% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have been “fully vaccinated” the 6th wave of COVID is allegedly spreading through the city. It’s so bad, that the rulers of New York are reinstating the “mask advisory” and demanding people wear masks indoors to protect themselves from getting a disease the vast majority of the city has already been vaccinated against.

According to mainstream media reports, the “worst” COVID variant is spreading through the fully vaccinated population of New York. The BA.5 subvariant appears to escape immunity and transmit more easily, leading some to call it the “worst version” of omicron yet and a recent study on severe outcome risk from reinfection raises fresh alarm bells, reported NBC New York.

Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island have all been in the CDC high-risk category for the latter half of May and transitioned to medium risk through June as viral rates and hospital admissions associated with that wave ebbed. The relief was short-lived, though, with all five boroughs now in a heightened state of risk.

We're currently seeing high levels of COVID-19 in NYC. To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside: https://t.co/B6U7bSKPVV pic.twitter.com/Z1Pgt0nAPU — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 8, 2022

Is this a slow ramp-up to another lockdown? Face masks are recommended for everyone indoors and in public settings, regardless of vaccination status. This comes as some neighborhoods in Manhattan and Queens are seeing 25% positivity rates (again). City health officials renewed their indoor mask advisory on Friday in light of the updated COVID data.

China has continually been locking down its slaves under the “zero COVID” policy forced by the ruling class.

Xi’an Shuts Down Again Over 18 COVID Cases

The Guardian says that the United States is “headed in a bad direction” because the Omicron strain BA.5. is going to cause the 2nd worse wave yet. But how is that possible if the “vaccines” are “working”? Here’s the story they are going with. It’s the official narrative:

The BA.5 sub-variant has immuno-evasive properties that cause reinfection even after vaccination and previous illness.

The BA.5 version of Covid-19 has become the majority variant of the virus in America in a matter of weeks, in a troubling development that comes amid what may already be America’s second-largest wave of the pandemic.

So they are basically admitting that everyone who was naive enough to get injected with some sort of medical belief that they’d be fine if they bowed down to their master and obeyed are all back in the same boat as everyone who refused to comply with the medical tyranny. Interesting. Obedience didn’t save the slaves from the same fate as everyone else.

U.S. Ruling Class Data: Fully “Vaccinated” Are Developing AIDS

Not to mention they are trying to panic people over “Centaurus” now as well:

New COVID Variant Called “Centaurus” Is The New “Stealth Omicron”

SHTF Plan