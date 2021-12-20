New York State about to go full 1940’s Germany – Bills to be voted on January 6th for Gov to Imprision anyone she wants, forced vax for all!

To be voted on January 5th 2022

The Following for the entire state of NY – NOT NY CITY ONLY

The bill, A.416, is among a host of Covid restriction and vaccine mandate bills set to be voted on during the next legislative session starting on January 5th.

According to the bill’s text, A.416 would “allow the governor or the appropriate health official to order the removal and detention of any person afflicted with a communicable disease in the event that there is a state of health emergency declared by the governor in relation to such disease.”

“[A]ny person or group removed or detained by order of the governor or his or her delegate shall be detained for as long as the department may direct,” subdivision 3 of the bill further states.

Also on the ballot for the majority dem state to pass is:

• A8378 would require students to receive Covid-19 vaccines prior to attending school.

• A279 would require healthcare providers to report vaccinations of adults aged 19 and over to the department of health or a regional “health information organization,” essentially instituting a statewide vaccine database.

• A2240, or S45, would require flu vaccines for children attending daycare.

• A8398 would eliminate religious exemptions for certain students and limit medical exemptions by local governments.

• A3192, or S3041, would allow children 14 and over to consent to vaccination, regardless of parental consent.

• A822, or S937, would allow children to be administered STD treatments without parental consent.

Additionally, New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D-Buffalo) has proposed legislation that would allow insurance companies to deny Covid treatment coverage to unvaccinated people.

