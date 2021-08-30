New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer COVID vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) – New Zealand reported on Monday that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/new-zealand-reports-death-of-woman-after-pfizer-covid-vaccine/ar-AANSuAy?ocid=uxbndlbing