Newborns To Be Separated From Parents for COVID-19 Testing

Mercola – by Dr. Joseph Mercola

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the biggest funder of vaccines in the entire world and, according to Gates, its COVID-19 vaccination effort “dwarfs anything we’ve ever worked on before.”1 Indeed, Gates push for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination — and investment in those vaccines — is historically unprecedented.

In an April 30, 2020, GatesNotes post,2,3 Gates even states he “suspect[s] the COVID-19 vaccine will become part of the routine newborn immunization schedule.” In other words, a novel vaccine that alters your DNA and RNA — turning your body into an antigen-producing factory — will be given to newborns, if Gates has his way.

What could possibly go wrong? If history tells us anything, we know that just about anything could or will go wrong if the CDC mandates the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on the newborn vaccine schedule.

Considering the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths occur in the elderly, why would babies, who are the absolutely lowest at-risk age group, need mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the first place? There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest vaccinating babies would prevent them from spreading the virus if infected, or develop lifelong immunity.

Newborns To Be Tested and Separated From Infected Mothers

In related, beyond ludicrous news,4 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending5 newborns be tested for COVID-19 — not just once, but twice — and separated from mothers with confirmed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection. As reported by CBSN Pittsburgh May 26, 2020:6

“’The recommendation is the baby be tested sometime around 24 hours after birth. And if the test is negative, they’re recommending a second test at 48 hours,’ says Dr. Paul Weinbaum, an obstetrician at the Allegheny Health Network. And these babies must be kept apart.

‘The baby should not only be separated from other babies but perhaps separated from the mother if that’s feasible,’ he said … If the baby’s tests are negative, the separation is over. But what happens if a baby tests positive? ‘They don’t recommend keeping these babies in the hospital,’ says Dr. Weinbaum.”

