Newport News Shipbuilding no longer requiring vaccinations, workers who left due to previous requirement can request return

WAVY 10 News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is now no longer requiring vaccinations for employees, and former employees who chose to quit or retire due to the mandate have the option to request a return to work, officials say.

The shipyard had previously said all of its roughly 25,000 workers would need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a “condition of continued employment” due to the vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors, but Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin said in an update on Thursday that Huntington Ingalls clarified their Navy contracts “don’t include a vaccine mandate at this time.”

