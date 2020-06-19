Newsom Is Obsessed With the 1918 ‘Anti-Mask Brigade’ Who Were ‘DISGUSTED’ With Masks

At minute 36 CA Governor Gavin Newsom once again refers to those who opposed wearing masks during the 1918 Spanish flu.

At minute 36:10 in the video below, Newsom talks about masks for three minutes. He says “history repeats itself” and that we must wear masks “to avoid that second wave.”

“We can manifest the future we want,” he says. “Be smart about social distancing, wear a face covering…until this pandemic is behind us.”

That is an odd context to use, since Fauci and others have said that COVID may never go away and that the government might peddle annual COVID-19 ‘vaccinations.’

At 37:20 Newsom says “it’s also encumbant upon us as individuals to be smart! To wear a face covering.”

He goes on to babble for three more minutes, claiming that masks “save lives” and imploring people to “be smart” by wearing face coverings. (Note: See the 3 links below, where the Centers for disease control and the New England Journal of Medicine claim the exact opposite.)

Newsom has mentioned his negative opinion of anti-maskers before. At minute 28:20 in the video below from May 22, 2020, Newsom talks about the “elected officials and leaders who were the anti-mask Brigade,” people who were disgusted with masks during the 1918 pandemic, how they viewed wearing masks as “weak,” and how “history repeats itself.” Gavin adds that he views mask-wearers as “heroes.”

The New England Journal of Medicine, 4/1/20:

“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Focusing on universal masking alone may, paradoxically, lead to more transmission of Covid-19 if it diverts attention from implementing more fundamental infection-control measures…The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic… fear and anxiety are better countered with data and education than with a marginally beneficial mask, particularly in light of the worldwide mask shortage, but it is difficult to get clinicians to hear this message in the heat of the current crisis.”

The World Health Organization published a document on June 8, 2020 which states:

“the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider (see below)…the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection”.

